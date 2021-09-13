Bonduel man killed in Langlade County crash
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bonduel man was killed in a crash in Langlade County Sunday.
The victim was identified as Colton Schroepfer, 22.
It happened at 4:11 a.m. on County Road H near the intersection of Range Line Rd.
Deputies say Schroepfer was traveling south on County Road H and missed a curve in the road. Schroepfer’s vehicle entered a ditch, hit a driveway and rolled several times.
Schroepfer was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
