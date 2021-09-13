Advertisement

Bonduel man killed in Langlade County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bonduel man was killed in a crash in Langlade County Sunday.

The victim was identified as Colton Schroepfer, 22.

It happened at 4:11 a.m. on County Road H near the intersection of Range Line Rd.

Deputies say Schroepfer was traveling south on County Road H and missed a curve in the road. Schroepfer’s vehicle entered a ditch, hit a driveway and rolled several times.

Schroepfer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
A crowd starts to form at Hoehn's Huddle in Schofield, WI. Sunday afternoon for the Packers...
Local bar doubles in staff to prepare for Packers game
Cold front overnight will produce a few strong storms
First Alert Weather: Cool & comfortable Monday before some strong storms overnight
Man accused of hiding body in hotel closet gets 4 years prison
School bus and car involved in crash Monday near Edgar.
Cause of car vs. bus crash under investigation, no children injured

Latest News

Blood Center, Texas Roadhouse team up for blood drive on Sept. 14.
Rebecca Kleefisch (file photo)
Kleefisch says she raised $1.2 million after launching bid for governor
Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Milwaukee on Wednesday
Man accused of hiding body in hotel closet gets 4 years prison