Bonduel man killed in Langlade County crash

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bonduel man was killed in a crash in Langlade County Sunday.

The victim was identified as Colton Schroepfer, 22.

It happened at 4:11 a.m. on County Road H near the intersection of Range Line Rd.

Deputies say Schroepfer was traveling south on County Road H and missed a curve in the road. Schroepfer’s vehicle entered a ditch, hit a driveway and rolled several times.

Schroepfer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

