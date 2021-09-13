Advertisement

115th Fighter Wing will hold night flight trainings for the next 2 weeks

The four F-16s flying over downtown Madison (Source: WI Air National Guard video)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison-area residents may hear military aircrafts at night this week and the next due to training, the state Dept. of Military Affairs reports Monday.

The 115th Fighter Wing will have evening flights until around 10 p.m. daily from Sept. 13-16 and again the 20-23. Residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing.

The Wisconsin National Guard noted training flights normally occur during the day, but pilots and maintenance staff are required to have night training as part of their training.

Pilots will also fly specific paths to minimize noise, the National Guard added.

