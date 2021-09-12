Advertisement

Za’Darius Smith will play in season opener vs. Saints, per reports

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55)...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAW) - Za’Darius Smith will play in the Packers’ season opener against the Saints, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting.

Smith has been limited by a back issue for most of training camp. He returned to practice last week, but was held out on Friday because of general soreness.

Smith’s return gives the Packers an elite pass rusher who has 26 sacks over the last two season.

