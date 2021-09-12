Za’Darius Smith will play in season opener vs. Saints, per reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAW) - Za’Darius Smith will play in the Packers’ season opener against the Saints, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting.

#Packers standout pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith, who has battled a back issue, is playing today, source said. A huge lift for GB by one of their best players. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

Smith has been limited by a back issue for most of training camp. He returned to practice last week, but was held out on Friday because of general soreness.

Smith’s return gives the Packers an elite pass rusher who has 26 sacks over the last two season.

