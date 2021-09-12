Advertisement

Packers trail Saints 17-3 at halftime

The Green Bay Packers game against the New Orleans Saints has been moved to Jacksonville.
By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE (WSAW) -In what’s been a one-sided game so far, the Packers trail the New Orleans Saints 17-3 at halftime.

The Saints gained 208 yards in the half, including 140 rushing while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Alvin Kamara scored the game’s first touchdown early in the second quarter on a three-yard pass from Jameis Winston. Winston threw a second touchdown pass on fourth and goal with just over a minute left in the half to Juwan Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Packers’ offense has looked anemic, with their only points coming via a Mason Crosby 39-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

