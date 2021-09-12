Packers trail Saints 17-3 at halftime
Published: Sep. 12, 2021
JACKSONVILLE (WSAW) -In what’s been a one-sided game so far, the Packers trail the New Orleans Saints 17-3 at halftime.
The Saints gained 208 yards in the half, including 140 rushing while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Alvin Kamara scored the game’s first touchdown early in the second quarter on a three-yard pass from Jameis Winston. Winston threw a second touchdown pass on fourth and goal with just over a minute left in the half to Juwan Johnson.
Meanwhile, the Packers’ offense has looked anemic, with their only points coming via a Mason Crosby 39-yard field goal as time expired in the half.
Catch the remainder of the game on Fox WZAW.
