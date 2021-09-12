Advertisement

Packers blown out by Saints 38-3

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is his by New Orleans Saints defensive end...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is his by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, left, as he releases a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE (WSAW) -In a game where basically nothing went right for them, the Packers were blown out by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 to start the season on a losing note.

New Saints quarterback Jameis Winston threw five touchdown passes, including two to Juwan Johnson, as the New Orleans offense had their way with Joe Barry’s defense in his debut as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator.

The Packers offense looked like a shell of the group that lit up the NFL for almost the entirety of the 2020 season. Aaron Rodgers threw for just 133 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. Green Bay rushed for 43 yards, including just 9 from Aaron Jones.

The game was so out of hand in the fourth quarter that Jordan Love made his regular season debut with the Packers down 38-3. The 2020 first round pick went 5-7 for 68 yards, and also lost a fumble.

The Packers will try to bounce back against the Lions on Monday Night Football in week 2.

