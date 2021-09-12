Marathon City Fire Department hosts 9/11 silent procession

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon City Fire Department held its annual 9/11 memorial silent procession Sunday evening. It’s a way to remember those who’ve lost their lives during the attack.

“It’s to remember, but also to celebrate all the lives saved, I mean there [were] a lot of lives given to save a lot more lives,” Firefighter and Marathon City Fire Department Secretary, Craig Prihoea said.

Although it was a silent procession, the meaning and symbolism behind it spoke volumes. “There’s 110 feet of elevation change from First Street to Eighth Street, there were 110 stories in the world trade center,” Marathon City Village Administrator, Andy Kurtz said. “It’s really intended to be a solemn reminder of that event and to honor not only the guys that were involved on September 11. but these guys also, because they do the exact same thing, they put their lives on the line for people.”

For one bystander and her family, it was the first year they were able to come out and show support. “My husband is walking, he’s an EMT for Athens ambulance and fire. He’s had to work every year and this means a lot to him. he’s really dedicated to this,” Sheila Lewandowski said.

It’s a way to show respect. When asking Lewandowski about how it was for her and her husband that day, she said “emotional, like to know and wanted you to help where ever he could and you know, just knowing that you’re that far away and you can’t be there to help...anybody who is an EMT or fireman has to know that feeling of being helpless and then you know, your brothers they’re giving their lives to save other people.”

And the purpose, of course, is “never forget ever. It was a pretty emotional day,” Lewandowski said.

“The events of that day are something we’re never going to forget. It’s an important day for the first responders, for firemen, it’s the least we can do to actually honor everybody, that’s our goal, and we’ll do it for as long as we possibly can,” Kurtz added.

First responders from different departments around the area came to participate in the procession.

