Local bar doubles in staff to prepare for Packers game

A crowd starts to form at Hoehn's Huddle in Schofield, WI. Sunday afternoon for the Packers...
A crowd starts to form at Hoehn's Huddle in Schofield, WI. Sunday afternoon for the Packers game.(WSAW)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers football has returned and fans packed Hoehn’s Huddle in Schofield to watch the game Sunday.

Although the Packers lost to the New Orleans Saints 38-3, fans still said they’re looking forward to a couple of things for this season.

“Hangin’ out with a bunch of people havin’ a couple drinks and having a good time,” Paul Jones said.

Dan Hoehn, Hoehn’s Huddle owner said they doubled their staff to prepare for the day.

“We’ve got friends helping out, we got volunteers, it’s great. We’ve got Antonio Freeman here, which is awesome. It’s the 25th anniversary of their Superbowl win, so we wanted to do something special because it was in New Orleans and of course this game was supposed to be in New Orleans.”

But one thing the fans are most looking forward to this season, “winning the Superbowl,” Michele Jones excitedly said.

Hoehn’s Huddle is also expecting wins as well.

“I’m excited. We opened at the end of last year, so we got to see a lot of the crowd come out still. But this year all of the restrictions are lifted and Packers are lookin’ good so I’m expecting a great season, a great turnout,” Hoehn said.

Hoehn also said the bar will be giving away signed Packers jerseys each gameday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

