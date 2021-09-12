First Alert Weather: Some sun today, storms Monday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weekend wraps up today, it will be a bit cloudier at times, cooler, and if you are in the southern parts of the region, there may be a passing shower at times. Afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds along with some sun today. A chance of showers south. (WSAW)

Turning partly cloudy to clear tonight and cool. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in the coolest spots in the north, to the low to 50s central and south. Intervals of sun and clouds on Monday with daytime readings peaking in the low to mid 70s.

The next weather maker will arrive later Monday night, lasting into Tuesday morning. A warm front will lift north overnight, followed by low pressure and a cold front leading up to daybreak on Tuesday. Showers and storms are a good bet with a chance of strong storms producing gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. This is not expected to be a First Alert Weather Day, be we will continue to monitor the latest trends over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Clouds breaking for some sun by the afternoon on Tuesday. High in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy on Wednesday. High in the low to mid 70s. A fair amount of sun on Thursday with a chance of showers or storms at night. High in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Friday with storms possible at night. Highs in the low 80s.

Next weekend may feature showers or storms on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday is partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

