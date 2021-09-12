Advertisement

Behind Corbin Burnes’ 8 innings, Brewers throw combined no-hitter

Milwaukee Brewers logo
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, OH. (WSAW) - The Brewers threw a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

The no-hitter starting with 8 no-hit innings from Corbin Burnes, who struck out 14 batters in the process. With 115 pitches, a career-high, manager Craig Counsell turned to Josh Hader to shut the door. He pitched a clean ninth inning to finish it off.

The no-hitter is the second in franchise history.

