Behind Corbin Burnes’ 8 innings, Brewers throw combined no-hitter

CLEVELAND, OH. (WSAW) - The Brewers threw a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

The no-hitter starting with 8 no-hit innings from Corbin Burnes, who struck out 14 batters in the process. With 115 pitches, a career-high, manager Craig Counsell turned to Josh Hader to shut the door. He pitched a clean ninth inning to finish it off.

The no-hitter is the second in franchise history.

