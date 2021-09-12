Bedgers run their way to 34-7 win over Eastern Michigan

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Badgers won handily over Eastern Michigan 34-7 on Saturday for their first win of the season.

The Badgers’ running game won the day, as they ran for 352 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Their defense was equally as dominant, allowing just 92 yards. The touchdown was off an interception.

Graham Mertz was 14-17 with 141 yards. Chez Mellusi had 144 yards rushing with a touchdown on 20 carries. Jalen Berger had 62 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

The first drive of the game saw the Badgers’ running back Mellusi break off a 60-yard run to put the ball at the Eastern Michigan 7-yard line.

But like the story was last weekend, the Badgers couldn’t capitalize. Four straight running plays from Mellusi ended in a turnover on downs.

But the dominant defense would give the offense a chance again, and this time they capitalize. Nine straight runs from Jalen Berger and Mellusi end in a 6-yard touchdown run from Mellusi.

On the next drive, they would march down the field again. They would struggle in the red zone again and settle for a field goal.

But already dominating Eastern Michigan, Berger is able to put the Badgers back into the endzone with a 6-yard run. They led 17-0.

At that point, the Badgers had 14 first downs to the Eagles zero.

Isaac Guerendo wanted to get in on the action, running 82 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-0. It was the 8th-longest run in school history.

The Badgers would win 34-7.

