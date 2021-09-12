Advertisement

Authorities say 67% of northern Minnesota wildfire contained

As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Pitcha Lake...
As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Pitcha Lake (bottom left) as fire crews set back fires to better control the perimeter, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Isabella, Minn.(Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a vast majority of the Greenwood Lake wildfire in northern Minnesota is contained, one month after lightning ignited the blaze in the Superior National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service reported that the nearly 27,000-acre fire was 67% contained as of Sunday morning.

The Forest Service had said last week that the fire was nearly half under control as hundreds of firefighters were still being dispatched to the area.

The fire started Aug. 15 about 10 miles southwest of Isabella. It has destroyed 14 cabins and homes along with 57 outbuildings. Authorities say the fire is not expected to grow now that cooler weather is moving into the Great Lakes region.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost two-thirds of Wisconsin adults received COVID-19 vaccine
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Stefen King will run in the Superior 100 Mile Trail Race in Minnesota this weekend
Wausau area man who lost 100 pounds running in 100-mile race
9/11 20th Anniversary
Numerous communities to hold ceremonies, memorial events on 9/11 20th Anniversary
Body of man found on interstate in Sauk County

Latest News

A crowd starts to form at Hoehn's Huddle in Schofield, WI. Sunday afternoon for the Packers...
Local bar doubles in staff to prepare for Packers game
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is his by New Orleans Saints defensive end...
Packers blown out by Saints 38-3
The Wausau Festival of Arts attracted thousands of art admirers.
Artrageous Wausau Festival of Arts attracts thousands
Heavy rainfall, hail, and gusty winds are the main threats.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms likely Monday night
Fort McCoy
Donation drive for Afghan refugees being held this week in Menomonie