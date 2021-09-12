Advertisement

Artrageous Wausau Festival of Arts attracts thousands

The Wausau Festival of Arts attracted thousands of art admirers.
The Wausau Festival of Arts attracted thousands of art admirers.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thousands flocked to the Wausau Festival of Arts Sept. 12. It was one of the four events that made up the annual Wausau Artrageous weekend. People came from across the United States to see Art in the Park, Wausau Festival of Arts, Center for the Visual Arts and Birds in Art.

One hundred and four artists took part in the Wausau Festival of Arts and 17 of those talented artists were selected for awards. Judges based their choices on color, shape, medium, texture and overall presence.

Jamie Heiden, photographer, from just north of La Crosse, was presented with the best of show award for her unique photography.

Her work is different than traditional photography.

“It’s multiple layers of photographs, anywhere from 5 to 15 or more different photographic layers,” said Heiden.

She said she adjusts the lightness on her pieces to create depth as she layers them. She also said that many people mistake her work for being painted when they first look at the piece.

Ann Lemmer, The Wausau Festival of Arts President, said her favorite part of Heiden’s work is the story each piece tells.

“Her art always has a story to go along with it,” said Lemmer.

Heiden hoped that the viewers of her work would interpret the story and add to it themselves.

“I want people to look at it and finish the story,” said Heiden.

This was Heiden’s 5th time participating in the festival. The festival didn’t just have established artists, they had two emerging artists.

An emerging artist is an artist who shows their work for the first time at the Wausau Festival of Arts.

Emerging artists are sponsored by the festival to allow them to get a taste of what showing art feels like. They also provide the emerging artists with necessities like a tent if they don’t have one of their own.

Nicole Linzmeir was an emerging artist at this year’s festival. Selling multiple pieces inspired her.

“It makes you feel like ‘hey I can actually do this,’” said Linzmeir.

Heiden also felt the encouragement.

“This whole community is a huge supporter of the arts,” said Heiden.

Zoe Morning, the Wausau Festival of Arts Coordinator was happy to have had another successful year.

“It is my favorite weekend of the year, we work so hard all year and I love seeing our community come together,” said Morning.

