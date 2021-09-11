Wausau area man who lost 100 pounds running in 100-mile race

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Running hasn’t always been the lifestyle of Stefen King.

“I was overweight, weighed over 300 pounds at the time,” said King. “And then having young kids and everything that comes along with that, just the stress, I decided I needed to change my lifestyle.”

Wanting to get himself in shape, King took up running. He and his wife Tiffany ran together, continually pushing each other to get healthier. It took time, but King started to see results.

To date, King has now lost more than 100 pounds, which he accredits to staying committed to running, something he’s fallen in love with.

“You can do it by yourself, you can do it with somebody,” said King. “It’s just relaxing to me.”

King started to push himself with official competitions. He first tried a half marathon, before running a full marathon and a fifty-mile race. Most recently, King ran the WausauUltra Backyard, in which he ran over 75 miles.

Now, he runs in his stiffest competition yet. The Superior 100 Mile Trail Race is a 100-mile course that begins at Gooseberry Falls State Park in Two Harbor, Minn. and ends in Lutsen. The cutoff time to complete the race is 38 hours. It’s unfamiliar territory for King, but he is excited about the opportunity.

“I’m learning a lot from it,” said King. “I think there’s a lot I don’t know yet that I’m going to end up finding out about it because it’s my first one.”

King will have opportunities throughout the race for friends to run alongside him, but will also have stretches alone.

The transformation and literal hills to climb for King haven’t been easy, but he has some advice for people wanting to turn their life around.

“It’s a slow process. You’re going to get frustrated with yourself. Don’t give up. Continue to run.”

