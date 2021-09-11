Soles for Souls honors fallen first responders from 9/11

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Pairs of shoes lined the walkways of the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Saturday, honoring those who wouldn’t return home to them back on September 11, 2001.

The program called “Soles for Souls” aimed to place shoes at the memorial for the remembrance of the 20 year anniversary.

“It started as collecting 351 pairs of shoes for the 343 firefighters from New York and eight EMTs from that area,” said Ron Naab, Chairman for Soles for Souls. “They would never come back to their stations to put their shoes on.”

Naab spread the message for donations throughout Wisconsin, receiving a staggering amount of shoe donations with over 1,000 coming in.

“I have over 600 pairs sitting in my house right now, ready to be donated,” said Naab.

The shoes were lined up and down the walkway to the memorial as those came to pay their respects to the fallen. After walking the path, a memorial service was held to remember the sacrifice of the first responders.

Those attending the service, like Rudolph native Donna Reichert, were moved by the scene.

“It just kind of hits you in the gut in a way to realize that many EMTs and firefighters passed that way,” said Reichert. “That’s just a drop in the bucket of how many people passed that day.”

The shoes will be donated to veteran homes throughout Wisconsin, with the hope there will be some left to send to Fort McCoy as well.

For Naab, serving as a volunteer firefighter himself for more than 55 years, this day will always be one of emotion and observance.

“As a firefighter and EMT, this is a very eventful day. A day we saw 343 brothers running into a building, not knowing if they’d be coming out.”

