Run through Kronenwetter remembers fallen service members

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Kronenwetter Fire Department hosted the “Run for the Fallen” Saturday, honoring those who lost their lives in the events of September 11, 2001.

Over 700 participants competed in a variety of runs, including a 5K, 10K, mile-long firefighter run and kids’ run.

A memorial preceded the runs, remembering the events of 20-years ago, including people who were there in the aftermath of the attacks.

Village of Kronenwetter Fire Chief Chad Zerkle says he was moved to see as many participants as they did.

“It’s very special. The community has come together,” said Chief Zerkle. “It’s just been a fantastic turnout. We couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

According to Chief Zerkle, people came from all over to run in and participate in the events of the day.

“All of the participants here today are here to remember those that lost their lives that day,” said Chief Zerkle.

