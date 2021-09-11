Advertisement

Run through Kronenwetter remembers fallen service members

“Run for the Fallen” honors those who lost their lives on 9/11
“Run for the Fallen” honors those who lost their lives on 9/11
“Run for the Fallen” honors those who lost their lives on 9/11(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Kronenwetter Fire Department hosted the “Run for the Fallen” Saturday, honoring those who lost their lives in the events of September 11, 2001.

Over 700 participants competed in a variety of runs, including a 5K, 10K, mile-long firefighter run and kids’ run.

A memorial preceded the runs, remembering the events of 20-years ago, including people who were there in the aftermath of the attacks.

Village of Kronenwetter Fire Chief Chad Zerkle says he was moved to see as many participants as they did.

“It’s very special. The community has come together,” said Chief Zerkle. “It’s just been a fantastic turnout. We couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

According to Chief Zerkle, people came from all over to run in and participate in the events of the day.

“All of the participants here today are here to remember those that lost their lives that day,” said Chief Zerkle.

For more on the “Run for Fallen”, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost two-thirds of Wisconsin adults received COVID-19 vaccine
Amber Boyd appears in Lincoln County Court Friday, Sept. 10 for a preliminary hearing.
Mother charged with death of 1-year-old son will head to trial
In less than 60 days, about 40 people living at a Schofield trailer park will be evicted from...
Judge gives people of Hidden Lakes Estates 60 days before eviction
Body of man found on interstate in Sauk County
Federal agents from the Internal Revenue Service were seen removing cardboard boxes from...
Wausau man sentenced for fraud scheme involving illegal distribution of prescription drugs, money laundering

Latest News

soles
Soles for Souls honors 9/11
A stretch of wet weather through Tuesday.
First Alert Weather: Temperatures rebound Sunday followed by periods of showers and thunderstorms
McMillan Fire Department owns truck formerly from Huntington Fire Department that served on...
Area fire department owns truck that served in New York on 9/11
Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial in Wisconsin Rapids lined with shoes for those who lost...
Soles for Souls honors fallen first responders from 9/11