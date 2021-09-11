Hilight Zone Week 4

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Week 4 Game of the Week was a no-brainer, as #2 Colby proved their mettle by taking care of #1 Edgar 29-14.

In a highly-anticipated CWC-Large matchup, ranked Amherst and Wittenberg-Birnamwood went down to the wire in a one-score game.

In Valley action, Wisconsin Rapids defended their house against Wausau West, while Marshfield put a beatdown on Grantsburg.

