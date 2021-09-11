Hilight Zone Week 4
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Week 4 Game of the Week was a no-brainer, as #2 Colby proved their mettle by taking care of #1 Edgar 29-14.
In a highly-anticipated CWC-Large matchup, ranked Amherst and Wittenberg-Birnamwood went down to the wire in a one-score game.
In Valley action, Wisconsin Rapids defended their house against Wausau West, while Marshfield put a beatdown on Grantsburg.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.