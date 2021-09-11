Festival of the Arts returns to Downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Festival of the Arts returned downtown Saturday, Sept. 11.

The festival brings hundreds of local artists to the 400 Block and all the way down N. 3rd St. Organizers said there is something for everyone to enjoy, from kids to adults.

The festival also has a silent auction where artists give their artwork for free. It is then auctioned off for scholarships to help students in the area.

Organizers said the festival’s weekend is their favorite of them all.

“You see people that you haven’t seen in a long time, and new people and art is healing, and let’s face it, we need to heal so art is always where it’s at,” Festival of the Arts President, Ann Lemmer said.

It also has live music and food trucks.

The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday. Sunday morning it starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

To learn more about the Festival of the Arts, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.