Area fire department owns truck that served in New York on 9/11

By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
McMILLAN, Wis. (WSAW) - 20 years following the events of September 11, the McMillan Fire Department held its annual Fall Festival, showcasing a truck from 9/11.

The truck was originally owned by the Huntington Fire Department, which is situated about an hour north of New York City.

The truck responded to Ground Zero in New York City on September 11, 2001, and has since been commemorated with a decal.

The truck traded hands to a fire department in Missouri, before making its way to McMillan. Upon purchasing the vehicle, McMillan Fire Chief Adam Knapp knew he had something special.

“I noticed it when we were down there looking at it,” said Chief Knapp. “We thought that was a neat thing to have.

The Fall Festival is an annual tradition for the fire department used to raise funds to purchase needed equipment, including the truck.

“It’s just good to have people out from the community,” said Chief Knapp. “It’s just great to see everyone having a good time.”

The Fall Festival included a number of events including a cornhole tournament, petting zoo, silent auction and petting zoo.

