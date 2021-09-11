9/11 attacks leave a lasting impact on Central Wisconsin Airport and beyond

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Airport security has been one of the biggest changes resulting from 9/11. The TSA was created just two months after the terror attack. Ever since, safety and security have been the biggest priorities at the Central Wisconsin Airport.

“9/11 really changed the world and changed how we view airline security,” TSA’s Public Affairs Specialist for the Great Lakes region, Jessica Mayle said.

The biggest and most lasting impact, Central Wisconsin Airport Director, Brian Grefe said is a security mindset. “Now security is prevalent through everything we do at the airport. Certainly, it’s here in the terminal, but also construction projects, general operations, even outside the fence. security is more first and foremost in our minds.”

But before the attacks, security wasn’t as strict as it is today. “It was sort of just a metal detector that you would walk through and maybe get wanded, your bags would go through an x-ray machine,” Mayle said.

Another change made, Mayle explained, is one that seems foreign. “The idea...of going up to gate, you can go meet someone that is coming and to visit you right at their gate as they got off their plane.”

Going back to the day it all happens, Grefe said he felt the immediate impact. “I was in professional flight training at the time, because I was scheduled to fly that day. Of course, there was a nationwide ground stop so my flights were cancelled, my training was cancelled, and just a lot of unknown about what’s next and aviation in general.”

Two months later is when TSA came to be. “And we had a sort of a one size fits all approach to security,” Mayle said.

Which Mayle said has evolved with even more layers. “A metaphor I’ve heard a lot of our officials use is if your a football player and you run right every single time, then the other team knows exactly where to go. And that’s TSA. We’re not doing the same thing every time because we want to stay one step ahead.”

Grefe explained those details couldn’t be shared for the day-to-day operations of security. “Because of its protected information and that in itself is different than before.”

“I think when people take a step back and they think why we do the things we do, I think they are appreciative,” Mayle said.

The airport is commemorating 9/11 Saturday morning at 7:30 with a moment of silence before the first flights take off.

