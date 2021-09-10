Advertisement

Merrill parents charged with death of 1-year-old son to learn if case heads to trial

Parents charged with child's death
Parents charged with child's death(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill couple charged with contributing to their 1-year-old son’s death are expected to learn Friday if their case will head to trial.

Cody Robertson, 25, and Amber Boyd, 22 are charged with neglecting a child resulting in death. The boy died Nov. 12, 2020.

According to court documents, Boyd called 911 and said her child wasn’t breathing. When paramedics arrived they noted bruising on the child and make-up covering scabs and lesions on the boy’s body. The autopsy findings noted 70-80 lesions on the boy’s body. Toxicology showed methamphetamine was in the boy’s system.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Wood County Sheriff’s Department and Three Bridges Recovery helped welcome the second ever...
Recovery program at Wood County Jail celebrates four graduates
Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids will require masks indoors starting Monday.
Wisconsin Rapids H.S. changes course, masks required for all
Former candidate for sheriff charged again for child porn
Millions of businesses are desperate for employees.
If the unemployment rate is back to what it was pre-pandemic, why are there still so many job openings?

Latest News

Granite Peak fall chairlift rides begin Sept. 10
Grilling With Sunrise 7! (9-10-2021)
Grilling With Sunrise 7! (9-10-2021)
Birds In Art Returns
Birds In Art Returns
Heat and humidity on the rise heading into Saturday. But temperatures are on a roller coaster...
First Alert Weather: Pleasant end to week, changes this weekend