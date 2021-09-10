Merrill parents charged with death of 1-year-old son to learn if case heads to trial

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill couple charged with contributing to their 1-year-old son’s death are expected to learn Friday if their case will head to trial.

Cody Robertson, 25, and Amber Boyd, 22 are charged with neglecting a child resulting in death. The boy died Nov. 12, 2020.

According to court documents, Boyd called 911 and said her child wasn’t breathing. When paramedics arrived they noted bruising on the child and make-up covering scabs and lesions on the boy’s body. The autopsy findings noted 70-80 lesions on the boy’s body. Toxicology showed methamphetamine was in the boy’s system.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.