Judge gives people of Hidden Lakes Estates 60 days before eviction

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) – In less than 60 days, about 40 people living at a Schofield trailer park will be evicted from their homes.

The owner of Hidden Lakes Estates (formerly known as Northern Housing Community), Sustainable Resources, has been operating the trailer park without a license for over a year and a half. Now a Marathon County judge said everyone has to move out by Nov. 8.

“If they give us six months fine. But 60 days that’s ridiculous,” resident Travoi Tuttle said.

Tuttle has been living at Hidden Lakes Estates for six years. He said he wasn’t even told about the 60-day notice until his interview with NewsChannel 7.

The judge’s decision to evict everyone happened Tuesday, Sept. 7.

“No, we have not been told. There has not been notices been put on our doors, no notices in our mailboxes. There’s been rumors and innuendos from other properties, but no notices at all,” Tuttle said.

Tuttle is frustrated with the City of Schofield and believes they don’t care for the people.

“The city is doing nothing. They want the real estate and they don’t have the backbone to tell people,” Tuttle said.

The legal battle over the troubled property began in 2020. At that time, the city filed a lawsuit against property owner, Sustainable Resources.

“The basis of the lawsuit that began was Sustainable Resources was operating a business without a license,” City of Schofield Attorney Shane Vanderwaal said.

While the lawsuit was being filed, Sustainable Resources applied for a license to operate, but was eventually denied by Schofield in January 2021.

Now folks are forced to leave their homes with no place to go.

“My heart is heavy and my biggest concern is for the residents,” Schofield Ward 2 Alderperson Joan Joss said.

Joss is the alderperson for the area encompassing the trailer park. She said the property owner has broken promises the city couldn’t handle any longer.

Joss said the neglected property has a rodent problem, drug problem, garbage that hasn’t been emptied, squatters, among other issues.

“I would say in my weekly drive-throughs the last six months, the park has deteriorated beyond all belief,” Joss said.

Joss said Marathon County plans to help people living at the park find somewhere else to go.

Sustainable Resources will still own the property after eviction. Right now there’s no known plans for the future of the Hidden Lakes Estates property.

