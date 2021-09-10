Grilling with Sunrise 7: Grilled Gameday Wings

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers kick off their regular season on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. If you’re looking for a delicious recipe for your tailgate or at-home party, Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market shared one for grilled wings tossed in a mouth-watering BBQ sauce.

Gameday Wings:

Ingredients:

5 lbs. fresh chicken wings or drumsticks

18 ounces of your favorite BBQ Sauce

6 ounces of your favorite beer

2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons onion powder

Directions:

Mix 1 cup of BBQ sauce with the rest of the ingredients until thoroughly mixed. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes up to overnight. Preheat your grill to a medium temperature (350 degrees). Place your chicken over the flame and grill until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, flipping occasionally. Discard any leftover marinade. Brush on the remaining BBQ sauce for the final ten minutes of cooking. Be sure the BBQ sauce doesn’t cause the grill to flare up and burn your chicken.

