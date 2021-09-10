Advertisement

Gov. Tony Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of 9/11 victims

The order goes into effect Friday, Sept. 10 at sunrise and will end Sunday, Sept. 12 at sunset.
The order goes into effect Friday, Sept. 10 at sunrise and will end Sunday, Sept. 12 at sunset.(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order that orders flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor 9/11 victims.

The order goes into effect Friday, Sept. 10 at sunrise and will end Sunday, Sept. 12 at sunset.

Governor Evers also signed an executive order that declares Saturday, Sept. 11 as a state “Day of Service and Remembrance.”

In a press release, he says this is to encourage all Wisconsinites to commit acts of service and do good in their communities in memory of the lives lost.

“Today, we honor and remember those who lost their lives, those whose lives were forever changed, and those heroic first responders who ran toward danger without second thought,” Governor Evers says. “I know that Wisconsinites will come together today, as they have each year, to mourn and remember the friends, family members, and neighbors lost, and reflect on this tragedy.”

The release adds that members of the governor’s administration and staff plan on participating in service events on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Wood County Sheriff’s Department and Three Bridges Recovery helped welcome the second ever...
Recovery program at Wood County Jail celebrates four graduates
Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids will require masks indoors starting Monday.
Wisconsin Rapids H.S. changes course, masks required for all
Former candidate for sheriff charged again for child porn
Millions of businesses are desperate for employees.
If the unemployment rate is back to what it was pre-pandemic, why are there still so many job openings?

Latest News

Parents charged with child's death
Merrill parents charged with death of 1-year-old son to learn if case heads to trial
Granite Peak fall chairlift rides begin Sept. 10
Grilling With Sunrise 7! (9-10-2021)
Grilling With Sunrise 7! (9-10-2021)
Birds In Art Returns
Birds In Art Returns
Heat and humidity on the rise heading into Saturday. But temperatures are on a roller coaster...
First Alert Weather: Pleasant end to week, changes this weekend