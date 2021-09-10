COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost two-thirds of Wisconsin adults received COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s health agencies, pharmacists and other vaccinators administered more than 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for a second day in a row, bringing the state close to 6.2 million “shots in the arm” since vaccinations began back on December 13, 2020.

More than 5,800 people completed their vaccination series since the Department of Health Services report. So far, 3,039,805 Wisconsinites have had both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That includes 62.8% of the adult population. It’s 52.2% of the entire state population if you include the 14% who are too young to get vaccinated. The 16- to 17-year-old age group reached 50% of their population getting at least one dose of vaccine, barely 5 months after these teens became eligible for vaccination; 44.8% have completed their vaccination series.

The DHS reports 3,233,643 Wisconsin residents received at least one dose, which includes 66.5% -- almost two-thirds -- of all adults. It’s also 55.5% of the state population.

Despite the progress on vaccinations, deaths were in the double digits again Friday. The DHS says 24 deaths that happened in the past month were just reported to the state, including 3 deaths in Dodge County, 2 in Waupaca County, and 1 death each in Kewaunee and Waushara counties. The death toll had a net increase of 23, to 7,740 lives lost; a review that found a death counted twice or a patient from outside the state could account for the difference. The 7-day average rose from 11 to 13 deaths per day.

Testing also confirmed 2,350 new cases, well above the 7-day average of 1,538. In some good news, the positivity rate fell again, from an average 7.9% to 7.7% of all tests over the last 7 days being positive. As we reported many times over the last year-and-a-half, health experts have said the positivity rate should be below 3% to consider the spread of the virus manageable. The delta mutation is more contagious and spreads more easily than the original COVID-19 virus. The latest report from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene shows the delta variant accounting for 100% of case samples for a third week in a row, though we should note only 13 samples received genetic testing so far in the past week.

We’ve also reported that people who are vaccinated are better protected against the coronavirus, even though the delta variant is responsible for more breakthrough cases. We expect a report from the state next week on how many cases, hospitalizations and deaths in August involved people who were fully vaccinated compared to those who hadn’t completed their vaccinations or never got a vaccine. In July, the rate was 369.2 cases, 18.2 hospitalizations, and 1.1 deaths for every 100,000 people who weren’t fully vaccinated, and 125.4 cases, 4.9 hospitalizations, and 0.1 deaths for every 100,000 people who were at least two weeks past finishing their vaccine series.

In terms of current hospitalizations, DHS figures show 136 more COVID-19 patients were admitted in the past 24-hour period. That’s above our calculated 7-day average of 102 cases per day. Thursday there were 1,071 people hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 treatment, with 317 of them in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). Ninety of these patients were in Fox Valley hospitals, with 16 in ICU. There were 94 in the Northeast region’s ten hospitals, with 28 in ICU. We expect updated hospitalization figures after 3:30 Friday afternoon.

The DHS reported hospitalizations increased 23% in the Northeast health care region over the past two weeks. The Fox Valley region showed no significant change.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 44.0% received vaccine (+0.2)/37.7% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

16-17: 50.0% received vaccine (+0.2)/44.8% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

18-24: 49.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/44.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 54.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/49.3% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 61.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/57.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 63.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/59.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 72.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/69.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.0% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 56.3% (+0.1) 53.0% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 50.3% (+0.0) 47.7% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 45.3% (+0.0) 42.4% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 70.6% (+0.1) 67.5% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 48.4% (+0.1) 45.3% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 45.6% (+0.2) 43.1% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 46.2% (+0.0) 44.6% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 49.7% (+0.1) 46.5% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 45.6% (+0.1) 43.3% (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 52.8% (+0.1) 49.9% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 46.3% (+0.1) 43.4% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 65.5% (+0.2) 57.4% (+0.7) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 47.0% (+0.1) 44.4% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 55.9% (+0.1) 52.7% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 41.5% (+0.0) 38.9% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 54.1% (+0.1) 51.3% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 48.5% (+0.1) 45.6% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 39.5% (+0.0) 37.5% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 53.7% (+0.1) 50.5% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 257,831 (54.4%) (+0.1) 243,277 (51.3%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 286,255 (52.1%) (+0.1) 269,519 (49.0%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,233,643 (55.5%) (+0.0) 3,039,805 (52.2%) (+0.1)

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute resumed today, September 9. Outagamie County Public Health says the clinic, near the food court and Scheels, will be open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic. There’s no cost and no ID required. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website.

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, the Oneida Nation and Options for Independent Living announced they’re holding free vaccination clinics at NWTC. No appointment is necessary for the clinic, and anyone who is at least 12 years old is eligible for the vaccine. The last clinic is next Tuesday, September 14, from 1 to 4 P.M. If you’d like to attend the clinic, but need help with transportation, you’re asked to call 920-490-0500.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold)**

Brown – 34,637 cases (+96) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,328 cases (+15) (52 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,539 cases (60 deaths)

Dodge – 12,973 cases (+34) (185 deaths) (+3)

Door – 2,886 cases (+13) (31 deaths)

Florence - 470 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,877 cases (+23) (138 deaths)

Forest - 1,120 cases (+10) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,178 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,865 cases (+14) (23 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,093 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,535 cases (+11) (30 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 2,288 cases (+20) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,315 cases (+42) (78 deaths)

Marinette - 4,541 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,016 cases (42 deaths)

Menominee – 849 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,980 cases (+28) (64 deaths)

Outagamie – 22,405 cases (+54) (230 deaths)

Shawano – 5,145 cases (+21) (74 deaths)

Sheboygan – 15,042 cases (+28) (154 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,440 cases (+26) (132 deaths) (+2)

Waushara – 2,407 cases (+13) (39 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 20,102 cases (+81) (210 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Due to the Labor Day holiday, Michigan’s numbers were not updated today.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

