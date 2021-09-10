Advertisement

Body of man found on interstate in Sauk County

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says the death of a man whose body was found on Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County is under investigation. Authorities were notified shortly after midnight Friday that there was a person down in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Lake Delton.

State troopers and emergency responders arrived and found the 20-year-old man had died. Investigators are trying to determine what happened. The State Patrol, Lake Delton police and Sauk County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating. The eastbound lanes were closed for about five hours.

