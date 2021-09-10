Blood Center, Texas Roadhouse team up for blood drive on Sept. 14.
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Texas Roadhouse will provide peanuts and coupons to the restaurant during the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin’s next blood drive.
The blood drive is Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
All donors on that day will be entered to win a raffle basket containing a dinner for two and seasonings from Texas Roadhouse.
The Blood Center is located at 211 Forest St. in Wausau.
