Blood Center, Texas Roadhouse team up for blood drive on Sept. 14.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Texas Roadhouse will provide peanuts and coupons to the restaurant during the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin’s next blood drive.

The blood drive is Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All donors on that day will be entered to win a raffle basket containing a dinner for two and seasonings from Texas Roadhouse.

The Blood Center is located at 211 Forest St. in Wausau.

