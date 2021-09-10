Birds in Art returns to Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is bringing back its Birds in Art Exhibit for the 46th year Saturday, September 11. Much of the festivity surrounding the event had to be cancelled last year, so they are looking forward to allowing people to gather socially.

Museum Director Kathy Foley says birds helped a lot of people cope during the pandemic lockdown.

“The ability for birds to soar freely while we were shuttered and sheltered I think brought comfort and inspiration. And similarly art making was a source of comfort for many, many people,” she said.

One hundred thirteen artists are represented from around the world, chosen from 510 entrants. Marshfield artist Rebecca Korth is showing for her third year. She said she was inspired to start using birds in her paintings after the death of her mother ten years ago.

“Some of my last memories with her were sitting in a room and watching the birds outside the window. So I do realism – still life. So I started adding a bird to all my paintings just to remember her, honor her and keep her around,” Korth said.

Opening day Saturday will feature demonstrations by artists in the sculpture garden, and even a chance to try out making something yourself at their Art a la Carte. Admission and activities are all free to the public.

There is also a new rooftop sculpture garden space that features a soothing fountain and great views.

