Advertisement

Wisconsin soldiers fight wildfires on West Coast

Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crews from the Madison, Wis.-based 1st...
Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crews from the Madison, Wis.-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation provide assistance in wildfire fighting operations in California.(Wisconsin National Guard)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin soldiers who went out to fight wildfires in August on the West Coast are still there Wednesday to support the mission.

The Wisconsin National Guard reports Madison’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation crews have dropped a total of 184 buckets, or around 130,000 gallons, on the Caldor fire.

There is one helicopter and six military members from multiple units working in Washington state, while two aircrafts and 17 military members from Madison’s 1st Battalion are helping the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection with aviation and firefighting responsibilities.

Soldiers have worked for a total of 94 hours in flight time to help put out the fire that has burned 210,000 acres in California. First Lt. Meredith Porter said that despite the around the clock work, it has not affected soldiers negatively.

“All our soldiers are very happy to be here to help in any way they can,” she said. “Despite long days, morale is high and everybody knows they are here doing what they can to help and to learn.”

Sgt. Zachary Hoy, a crew chief in the same unit as Porter, said it is a privilege to help fight these fires.

“It is such a fulfilling, cool mission, and it’s great we have been able to bring more people from back home to gain this valuable and meaningful experience,” he said.

The Wisconsin National Guard expects these wildfire missions to continue through mid-September.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After 36 years with no arrests, Aug. 28, 2020, the court process began for a man accused of...
Trial date set for man charged with 1984 murder
Eric Hartman, 40
Man convicted of attempting to meet teen for sex to be sentenced Thursday
Customers react to low stock in grocery items
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
The Wausau Chamber of Commerce preserves the old WPS Power House.
Wausau Chamber of Commerce plans to move to the old train depot by spring 2022

Latest News

Scam artists impersonating lenders to steal thousands of dollars
City Flies Freedom Flag
City Flies Freedom Flag
Republican Kleefisch enters Wisconsin governor’s race
Wausau Fire Department awarded money from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program
Humidity returns in the forecast heading into the weekend. Though, this won't stick around for...
First Alert Weather: Cool for now, but humidity spikes heading into this weekend