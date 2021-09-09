Advertisement

Wisconsin reports highest one-day COVID-19 death toll since mid-Feb.

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday marked the deadliest day for coronavirus deaths in Wisconsin since mid-February, state health officials report.

Thirty-two people died of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the new seven-day rolling average up to 11. You would have to go back to mid-February to find a higher number.

These new deaths bring the total ever reported in the Badger State up to 7,717.

Thursday also marks the state surpassing 675,000 COVID-19 cases, as 1,734 were added.

It took Wisconsin two weeks to accumulate 25,000 cases after hitting the 650,000-case milestone on Aug. 23.

The number of Delta variant cases in Wisconsin is also on the rise, exceeding 3,000 identified cases of the ones tested for the more highly transmissible strain, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene data show. Additionally, 98% of the cases tested in August were determined to be the Delta variant.

The Delta variant and Alpha variant are now the only two in Wisconsin that have risen above 3,000.

Dane County nears 70% vaccinated

Dane County is now fewer than 0.2 percent points away from hitting 70% of residents with a completed COVID-19 vaccine series, DHS’ dashboard shows.

In all of Wisconsin, 55.5% have received at least their first dose and 52.1% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

The number of vaccines administered is lagging this week, with 20,241 given out so far. Over 6 million shots have been given out to date.

