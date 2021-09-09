Wisconsin Rapids H.S. changes course, masks required for all

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is changing its “optional” mask police to a requirement when indoors.

In a letter (see below) sent to parents/guardians today, the mask requirement inside Lincoln High School goes into effect starting Monday, September 13. School officials are recommending students and staff to start wearing masks tomorrow.

The school has had over a dozen positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year last week, and 10% of the student body is out due to quarantine.

In the letter, superintendent Craig Broeren says, “we will continue to monitor circumstances District-wide and will make changes as necessary.”

Below is a copy of the letter that parents and guardians received today:

September 9, 2021

Dear Parents and Guardians:

I have some important updates to share with you as follows:

Important Update Regarding Voluntary COVID Tests: The voluntary COVID testing at WRAMS and LHS was scheduled to begin today, September 9; however, that did not transpire for reasons beyond our control. I have reached out to the contractor hired by the State to coordinate this testing program and have been told that voluntary COVID testing should be available beginning next week at both WRAMS and LHS during regular school hours as shared previously. I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

Important Update Regarding Masks/ Face Coverings at LHS: Our overarching goal has been to keep as many students in school, in person as long as we possibly can. Unfortunately, we are only 6 days into the 2021-2022 school year and have had over 12 students at Lincoln High School (LHS) positive for COVID-19 resulting in the quarantine of approximately 10% of the student population at LHS. The number of quarantined students does NOT include those who are fully vaccinated and not required to quarantine. In addition, there has been some evidence of spread as a result of the school environment and/or activities. Therefore, effective Monday, September 13, 2021, masks/ face coverings will be required for all students, staff, and visitors (regardless of vaccination status) while inside Lincoln High School. Masks will not be required when outside at this time. In order to avoid high numbers of close contacts, all students and staff should begin wearing masks starting tomorrow, Friday, September 10, 2021; however, the requirement will not be in effect until Monday. Relevant details for athletics/ activities will be communicated by the athletic department and/or coaches/ advisors. In general, indoor sports/ activities would have masks/ face coverings required unless actively playing; masks are not currently required outdoors including for athletics/ activities. The mask/face covering requirement remains in effect for all of our other school buildings as well with the exception of River Cities High School (RCHS) where masks will continue to be optional at this time. RCHS has had no staff or student positives to date, and have significantly fewer students and staff in the building at any given time.

As was communicated previously, since masks have been optional at LHS we are required to quarantine individuals who are within 6 feet or less of a positive individual for 15 minutes or greater. By making masks/ face coverings required, we will significantly reduce (by around 50% or more) the number of close contacts created based on the fact that the definition of a close contact is reduced to 3 feet if all individuals involved are wearing masks/ face coverings. This approach will nearly eliminate close contacts in classrooms as we are able to obtain at least 3 feet of distance between students in most cases. There will still be individuals considered close contacts from the school environment (e.g. lunch, direct contact, etc.), but as indicated above, close contacts will be significantly reduced by requiring masks/ face coverings. As you no doubt remember from last school year, we cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distance at LHS with all students attending in person. This was the primary reason for the hybrid approach for much of last year until the CDC and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services modified their physical distancing requirements to 3 feet with masks/ face coverings being used late last spring. As has been the case, vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine based on current Health Department quarantine requirements.

Medical exemptions for individuals with legitimate medical issues which preclude them from wearing a mask/ face covering are available. Parents/ guardians can complete this form and have their medical provider sign off. Please note that we must be able to identify who the medical provider is as well as their credentials; this can be accomplished by providing the necessary documentation on letterhead from the clinic or practice.

As a result of this modification, all individuals who have been quarantined prior to the masking requirement being implemented will be contacted by LHS staff by the end of the day on Friday, September 10, 2021 to advise them about how to proceed and confirm the date they are able to return. This includes individuals who were considered close contacts previously, but were around 6 feet of distance who may be able to return as soon as Monday, September 13. Also included are individuals who are considered close contacts as a result of direct contact, eating lunch together, etc. who will be required to complete their quarantine but may be eligible for “early release,” which is classified as after day 10 with NO symptoms, or after day 7 with a negative test result from day 6 or 7 of the quarantine period. This change is allowable as a result of the mask requirement now being implemented.

We will continue to monitor circumstances District-wide and will make changes as necessary.

Please feel free to contact me with any questions you may have.

Sincerely,

Craig G. Broeren Superintendent

