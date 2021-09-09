Wausau Fire Department awarded money from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department will be receiving $33,663.64 from the Department of Homeland Security as a part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

The funding from the grant will be used to help meet two needs within the department.

The first need will be replacing the department’s aging Rapid Intervention Team packs. The RIT packs contain a breathing air cylinder, emergency hoses and fittings, a facepiece, and rescue rope that is used to help rescue an injured or trapped firefighter. $16,000 will go toward replacing those packs.

The remaining $17,663.64 will be used to replace the department’s Stair Chair devices. They are used by paramedics within the department to safely move patients that are unable to walk. They help protect the patient while being carried and protect the paramedics by improving the lifting process.

This is the third Assistance to Firefighters Grant that the Wausau Fire Department has received in the last two years, totaling $93,916.41.

