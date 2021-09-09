WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East football is adjusting to 8-man football for this year, and while the game is a little different, the Lumberjacks are keeping a positive attitude.

“We’ve really just been having to show up. Do what we know how to do and everything will just fall into place,” team captain Sawyer Trevillian said.

The Lumberjacks canceled their season after just two juniors signed up to play football. However, the senior class wanted the season to go on as a learning experience for the sophomores.

“Being my senior season, it’s kind of weird and I mean, it’s kind of a sacrifice we had to make but I think it’s worth it,” quarterback Noah Stroming said.

The alternative to playing 8-man football was no football at all. But through two games, they say competitive football in any capacity is worth the adjustment.

“You still have the feeling when you’re out on the field on Friday night. You still have the adrenaline rush. There’s no difference there,” Trevillian said.

When the Lumberjacks decided they were making the change, they enlisted the help of a local team with knowledge of 8-man—2019 state-runner up Newman Catholic

“That’s what high school athletics is about, is having an opportunity and we wanted to make sure we’re put in a good opportunity and it’s still football. There’s nothing different,” Newman head coach Paul Michlig said.

Through two meetings, including a scrimmage, the players were able to familiarize themselves with one another and share knowledge that made the Fighting Cardinals successful.

“They made it sound like it was even more fun than 11-man. Which, I know for me, really got my hopes up,” Trevillian said.

The difference is slight, Trevillian says, but Wausau East head coach Henry Kremnitzer says the game is much quicker with a more open field.

“It’s must faster pace. You’re forced to be aggressive,” Kremnitzer said.

With a schedule made on the fly, the Lumberjacks didn’t know if they would be able to play a home game at Thom Field this season. After Newman Catholic had on their schedule unable to play for this upcoming Friday, the two teams will meet for one last Wausau East senior send-off.

“It’s the best news I’ve heard in a long time. It might be my last senior game and it might be my last home game,” Stroming said.

“It’s not only the fact that it’s a home game. That we’re going to have my whole class there cheering us on. But it’s also a home team. So it’s pretty much our version, as close as we can get to a log game,” Trevillian said.

The two Wausau East players added that after two losses to open the season, they hope they can finish the season with one or two wins to close out their collegiate careers.

