Through uncertainty after the season, Rodgers and Adams believe team is “hungry” for a title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Through the uncertainty of the Packers’ team beyond this season, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams believe the team is working past the questions and remain focused on this year’s goals.

“The feel that I get from the energy in the locker room is not pressure, it’s focus. I really do, I think it’s the right perspective,” Rodgers said.

Adams backed up Rodgers, even going so far to call the team the “hungriest” team he’s ever been around.

“Just because we have been so close a number of times now, so everybody in the back of their mind, they know how reachable it is, and how realistic we are to getting to that final step,” Adams said.

The quarterback and the lead wide receiver are in agreement, both going into the season with the same idea about what “The Last Dance” they’ve teased might mean.

“It really is ‘The Last Dance’ for having this kind of group here. We don’t know what the next year is going to hold, you know leaving myself and Aaron’s stuff out of it. There’s still a lot of big parts to this team other than us here. There’s always uncertainty year-to-year,” Adams said.

Rodgers, as he has all training camp, reaffirmed the uncertainty that’s on the team’s mind. But he says the team is using that as motivation.

“This group will not be together it is now in years down the line. So, we’re going to enjoy this year for all it has to offer,” Rodgers said.

What they hope this season has to offer is finally getting over the hump that is the NFC Championship game.

“We know we have a talented team, we know what the expectations are,” Rodgers said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.