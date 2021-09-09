Advertisement

Through uncertainty after the season, Rodgers and Adams believe team is “hungry” for a title

The Packers practice ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.
The Packers practice ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Through the uncertainty of the Packers’ team beyond this season, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams believe the team is working past the questions and remain focused on this year’s goals.

“The feel that I get from the energy in the locker room is not pressure, it’s focus. I really do, I think it’s the right perspective,” Rodgers said.

Adams backed up Rodgers, even going so far to call the team the “hungriest” team he’s ever been around.

“Just because we have been so close a number of times now, so everybody in the back of their mind, they know how reachable it is, and how realistic we are to getting to that final step,” Adams said.

The quarterback and the lead wide receiver are in agreement, both going into the season with the same idea about what “The Last Dance” they’ve teased might mean.

“It really is ‘The Last Dance’ for having this kind of group here. We don’t know what the next year is going to hold, you know leaving myself and Aaron’s stuff out of it. There’s still a lot of big parts to this team other than us here. There’s always uncertainty year-to-year,” Adams said.

Rodgers, as he has all training camp, reaffirmed the uncertainty that’s on the team’s mind. But he says the team is using that as motivation.

“This group will not be together it is now in years down the line. So, we’re going to enjoy this year for all it has to offer,” Rodgers said.

What they hope this season has to offer is finally getting over the hump that is the NFC Championship game.

“We know we have a talented team, we know what the expectations are,” Rodgers said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anderson, 30
Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it...
Power restored to Wausau area
Crowds at Whitman's Bar send-off tourists as they make their way home from their Labor Day...
Whitman’s Bar celebrates 51 years of their Labor Day tourist send-off
The Wausau Chamber of Commerce preserves the old WPS Power House.
Wausau Chamber of Commerce plans to move to the old train depot by spring 2022
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin

Latest News

Badgers unveil 2021-2022 men’s basketball schedule, will host Marquette on Dec. 4
Mosinee defeats Rhinelander, Auburndale beats Newman on the road in volleyball
Philadelphia Phillies' Brad Miller tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich at first during...
Harper, Phils hit 6 HRs, Wheeler shuts down Brewers 12-0
9-5-21- LOYALS JACE PRIOR
9-5-21- JACE PRIOR PLAYS SPORTS DESPITE MISSING HALF OF HIS ARM