Report: COVID-19 pandemic driving alcohol sales in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report suggests people are buying dramatically more alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings Wednesday that show revenue from state excise taxes on alcohol during the year that ended June 30 increased almost 17% over the $63.3 million they brought in the prior year.

The owner of the Badger Liquor Store on Mason St. in Green Bay, Ben Smits, said he wasn’t surprised to hear about the spike in alcohol sales. He’s noticed a boom in business right after bars shut down at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Business has big time picked up. I’ve seen a lot of new faces I never saw before, and yeah, it’s been very well,” he said.

The increase likely will be the largest percentage jump since 1972 if the preliminary data holds.

Smits said he’s been working in the family store for more than 30 years and hasn’t seen anything like this before.

“That’s the biggest uptick in business I’ve seen since I’ve started helping out here about the late 80′s,” he said.

Between 2009 and 2020 the percentage increase in alcohol tax revenue exceeded 2.4% in only one year. The report said increased drinking may not be surprising given rising stress over personal health, job losses and a lack of leisure activities as the pandemic continues.

A Substance Abuse Counselor with Libertas, Joelle Hesse, has noticed more people needing help since the pandemic hit.

“Every day we walk in and our schedules are full. So we definitely have more patients that need help than we have providers to give it to them,” said Hesse.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office mentioned there were a total of 309 OWI traffic stops in January through June of this year. Meanwhile in 2020, it had 275 stops for the same months.

Action 2 News also learned there was 196 OWI arrests in 2020 from January through September. This year, there’s been 197 arrests for the same months.

Fatal crashes related to alcohol are down for 2021, so far. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said the county saw 10 fatal crashes involving drugs or alcohol last year. This year, there’s been only one.

CLICK HERE to view the study.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.