Recovery program at Wood County Jail celebrates four graduates

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Department and Three Bridges Recovery celebrated four participants in a Wood County Jail addiction recovery program Thursday, marking the second-ever graduating class from the jail.

Ran by Three Bridges Recovery, the program titled “Smart Recovery Inside Out” helps those at Wood County Jail complete the 12-week course.

“It’s another pathway to recovery,” said Jesse Leur, Community Program Director for Three Bridges Recovery. “It’s more of the cognitive and behavioral stuff. You can identify situations in your life how you would normally react and choose a better way of reacting.”

Leur can relate to the situation of those in the class, having ventured through jail and recovery himself.

“To look back and see people where I was however many years ago and doing this graduation just feels amazing,” said Leur. “It’s so awesome to hear these guts talking about what they learned and I hope they use it.”

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department wanted to incorporate the program as a way to help those in jail get better.

“I think this is how we can help some people that really need it,” said Wood County Sherrif Shawn Becker. “They’re in custody for a reason. They’re going to do their time, but why not give them an opportunity to get themselves better?”

The group of four graduates spent the time period living with each other and helping each other through the process. For graduate Thomas Hucke, those in his life noticed the change.

“It really helped change my mindset,” said Hucke. “My wife said it even when I talked to her over the phone in messages that she could tell a change in me.”

The group met with program leaders, given homework and tools to equip them outside of jail.

“I’ve gradually gained more and more tools in life and we’re able to gather a lot of processes to move on with life,” said graduate Mylek Crawford.

The inclusion of these tools for participants is all part of helping those better understand future situations.

“They now have these built-in tools that they’re now going to remember when they get in certain situations,” said Elizabeth Walter, Recovery Coach and Program Facilitator at Three Bridges. “They’ll think, “What am I going to do? Should I go back to old, using friends? Or should I call when of my silver supports?”

The graduation coincides with National Recovery Month, a time of observation to recognize those going through recovery. Three Bridges Recovery is currently promoting Recovery Month by distributing purple light bulbs to anyone who makes a donation to Three Bridges.

Additionally, Three Bridges will soon be holding training for recovery coaches and training will begin in October.

For those that made it through the program, it gives them a hopeful glimpse at what they want their future to be.

“I’m just excited to get back out there and hopefully be able to change my life around this time,” said graduate John Hostved.

