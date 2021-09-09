Advertisement

Parents protest mask mandate at Marshfield schools

A dozen or so parents protested Marshfield School's mask mandate Wednesday.
A dozen or so parents protested Marshfield School's mask mandate Wednesday.(WSAW)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of parents and supporters protested the mask requirement for students ahead of a school board meeting Wednesday.

The informal group WetheParents held signs outside Marshfield High School. They want the district to change course on its policy and make it optional.

Amy Simone was among a group numbering a dozen or so. She said they’ve contacted to the district with their concerns.

“We have reached out to the school district, we have sent many many emails to the school board from many people in our group, daily emails and have gotten basically no to little response,” Simone said.

Superintendent Dr. Ryan Christianson detailed new cases during the meeting. At least 7 students have had to quarantine from contact at school, he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anderson, 30
Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it...
Power restored to Wausau area
Crowds at Whitman's Bar send-off tourists as they make their way home from their Labor Day...
Whitman’s Bar celebrates 51 years of their Labor Day tourist send-off
The Wausau Chamber of Commerce preserves the old WPS Power House.
Wausau Chamber of Commerce plans to move to the old train depot by spring 2022
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin

Latest News

The Packers practice ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.
Through uncertainty after the season, Rodgers and Adams believe team is “hungry” for a title
After School Restraint Collapse is when a child channels all their energy and stress into good...
Why are your kids having meltdowns after school when teachers report perfect behavior in class?
Artrageous returns to locations all over Wausau this weekend
Artrageous returns to locations all over Wausau this weekend
Tracking COVID-19 spread in area school districts
Tracking COVID-19 spread in area school districts