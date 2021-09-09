Parents protest mask mandate at Marshfield schools

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of parents and supporters protested the mask requirement for students ahead of a school board meeting Wednesday.

The informal group WetheParents held signs outside Marshfield High School. They want the district to change course on its policy and make it optional.

Amy Simone was among a group numbering a dozen or so. She said they’ve contacted to the district with their concerns.

“We have reached out to the school district, we have sent many many emails to the school board from many people in our group, daily emails and have gotten basically no to little response,” Simone said.

Superintendent Dr. Ryan Christianson detailed new cases during the meeting. At least 7 students have had to quarantine from contact at school, he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.