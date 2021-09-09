Numerous communities to hold ceremonies, memorial events on 9/11 20th Anniversary

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists from al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

A total of 2,996 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks, including the 19 terrorist hijackers aboard the four airplanes.

Saturday marks the 20th Anniversary of those attacks. Many communities in central Wisconsin will hold events to honor the victims.

ANTIGO

The City of Antigo Fire Department will be marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a Silent Apparatus Parade at 7 p.m. Saturday. The parade route will be north on Edison Street. It will turn east on 2nd Avenue turning south on Langlade Road. It will then turn on Aurora Street, then west on 10th Avenue. It will turn on Dorr Street and end at the fire department. People along the parade route are asked to turn on their porch lights and hold a candle to honor the lives lost on that day.

MARATHON

The 9/11 Memorial Silent Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. The Marathon City Fire Department has set a goal to have 412 firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical technicians participating in this year’s procession. The public should line up on Main Street.

MCMILLIAN

The McMillan Fire Department will be doing a walk/run event to remember the fallen firefighters of 9/11. Attendees will honor a fallen firefighter by carrying a firefighter’s name as they participate in the event. Registration starts at 7 a.m. Run will begin around 8 a.m after a flag ceremony to start the day at 7:45.

Click here to register. The cost is $20 for the 1-mile event. The cost is $25 for 5K.

MERRILL

The Northwoods Veterans Post will hold several events on Saturday, Sept. 11 to remember the tragic events of 9/11. The events will be held at 601 N. Johnson St. in Merrill.

7:30 – Flag retirement Ceremony Merrill Boy Scouts

7:46:40 – Merrill Fire Department retires its flag in honor of the 343 Firefighters and 2 paramedics who perished.

8:03:02 – Merrill Police Department retires its flag in honor of the 61 Police Officers who perished.

8:37:46 – VFW Post 1638 retires the Northwoods Veterans Post flag in honor of the 55 Military who perished, the 2.77 million service members who served, and the over 7,000 that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our great country since.

8:59 – Hospital Air EMS retires its flag in honor of the thousands of Health Care Professionals that triaged and cared for those walking out of the rubble.

9:03:11 City retires the City of Merrill flag in honor of the everyday average Citizens that turned into Heroes.

9:04 – Music

9:28:22 Honor Guard Raises New Flag over the Northwoods Veterans Post in honor of the resilience of the American People to Unite as one and move forward.

9.29-10:30 “We Remember” Ceremony

10:30 – Merrill Area Community Ride – Rosco’s Ride for the NVP Begins its Ride through the Northwoods.

KRONENWETTER

The Kronenwetter Fire Department will host a memorial 5K, 10K and 1-mile firefighter challenge on Sept. 11. Click here for event details.

PLOVER

The Village of Plover will be hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11 at 8:46 AM. This specific time was chosen to correlate with the time that the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center 20 years ago. The ceremony will be held at the Plover Municipal Center, 2400 Post Road.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS

The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department will host an event on Sept. 11 to honor 343 firefighters and 8 EMT’s that lost their lives on September 11, 2001. ‘9-11 Soles of Souls Remembrance” will begin at 10:30 a.m. The shoes will be placed from 10:30 a.m. until noon. At noon, a memorial service will be held. The shoes will be delivered to the Veterans home in King after the ceremony.

