Nearly 75% of 18-24-year-olds in Portage County are unvaccinated

(16 News Now)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The number of fully vaccinated people under the age of 17 now outpaces the number of people 18-24-year-olds who are fully vaccinated.

The latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 36% of 12-15 year-olds in Portage County have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In the next age bracket-- 16-17-year-olds; 45.4% of teens have completed the series.

Only 3,000 or 26.5% of 18-24-year-olds are fully vaccinated. There are now more unvaccinated people in that age group than any other eligible age group in the county. In that same age group, 29.4% have started the vaccine series.

Health care workers were the first group to be eligible for the COVID vaccine. Their eligibility began Dec. 14, 2020. People 65 and older have been eligible for vaccines since Jan. 25. Everyone age 16 and older have been eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine since April 5. Youth 12-15 years have been eligible since May 12.

In Portage County, 48.8% of people have completed the series.

Portage County vaccine date on Sept. 8, 2021
Portage County vaccine date on Sept. 8, 2021(Wisconsin DHS)

