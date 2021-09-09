Advertisement

Lakeland Union High School hosting viewing of ‘United 93’ movie

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union High School is hosting a viewing of the movie “United 93″ Thursday evening to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 attacks.

The film will be followed by a commentary period where community members can share their memories and reactions to the events that took place that day.

Admission is free. A donation will be collected for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. Popcorn and water will be available for purchase. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lakeland Union High School Theater.

