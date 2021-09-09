First United Methodist Church to collect items for Afghan refugees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First United Methodist Church in Wausau will collect select clothing items and duffle bags for Afghan refugees beginning Monday.

Items to be collected include:

o Long sleeve crew neck t-shirts and sweatshirts

o Long men’s pants (28-32″ waist with long legs)

o Women’s long dark skirts with small elastic waists

o Socks and shoes for all ages (no sandals or heels, men’s sizes

7-9, women’s sizes 5-8, kids’ shoes

o Men’s cotton underwear (no women’s or children’s)

Women’s padded sports bras, size S-M

o Fall jackets & winter coats all ages (gently used & washed)

o Duffle bags, laundry bags

All of the items need to be new in packages. All sizes needed are small and medium. Clothing should be dark colors with no branding or prints.

The church is located at 903 3rd St. in Wausau. Items will be collected Sept. 13-23, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A truck will pick up all donations and deliver them to Fort McCoy.

