First United Methodist Church to collect items for Afghan refugees

Afghan evacuees look through shoes at a donation facility run by U.S. Soldiers and civilians at...
Afghan evacuees look through shoes at a donation facility run by U.S. Soldiers and civilians at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 7, 2021, as part of the #OperationAlliesWelcome effort. Clothing donations come from all around, including the local community, and are given to Afghan evacuees as many arrive with only one set of clothing.(Spc. Rhianna Ballenger)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First United Methodist Church in Wausau will collect select clothing items and duffle bags for Afghan refugees beginning Monday.

Items to be collected include:

o Long sleeve crew neck t-shirts and sweatshirts

o Long men’s pants (28-32″ waist with long legs)

o Women’s long dark skirts with small elastic waists

o Socks and shoes for all ages (no sandals or heels, men’s sizes

7-9, women’s sizes 5-8, kids’ shoes

o Men’s cotton underwear (no women’s or children’s)

Women’s padded sports bras, size S-M

o Fall jackets & winter coats all ages (gently used & washed)

o Duffle bags, laundry bags

All of the items need to be new in packages. All sizes needed are small and medium. Clothing should be dark colors with no branding or prints.

The church is located at 903 3rd St. in Wausau. Items will be collected Sept. 13-23, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A truck will pick up all donations and deliver them to Fort McCoy.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

