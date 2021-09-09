Advertisement

Final Dining on the Street event to be held Saturday in Wausau

Dining in the Street
Dining in the Street(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District has announced a special pop-up Dining on the Street event to be held Saturday. The final event is Saturday, Sept. 11 from noon to 10 p.m. on the 300 Block of Third Street.

Malarkey’s Pub & Townies Grill, Politos, Ciao, Lemongrass, and Jalapenos are participating restaurants. The band The Local Heros will perform at 6:30 p.m.

Around 70,000 people have attended the Dining on the Streets events this year.

