Final Dining on the Street event to be held Saturday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District has announced a special pop-up Dining on the Street event to be held Saturday. The final event is Saturday, Sept. 11 from noon to 10 p.m. on the 300 Block of Third Street.

Malarkey’s Pub & Townies Grill, Politos, Ciao, Lemongrass, and Jalapenos are participating restaurants. The band The Local Heros will perform at 6:30 p.m.

Around 70,000 people have attended the Dining on the Streets events this year.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.