Advertisement

CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will remain stable or uncertain over the next four weeks.

That’s the third week in a row with the same expectations.

The CDC projects COVID deaths in the United States could hit 710,000 by Oct. 2.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll is currently more than 650,000.

Just over 53% of Americans are considered fully vaccinated, the CDC says.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After 36 years with no arrests, Aug. 28, 2020, the court process began for a man accused of...
Trial date set for man charged with 1984 murder
Eric Hartman, 40
Man convicted of attempting to meet teen for sex to be sentenced Thursday
Customers react to low stock in grocery items
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
The Wausau Chamber of Commerce preserves the old WPS Power House.
Wausau Chamber of Commerce plans to move to the old train depot by spring 2022

Latest News

A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.
Tickets still available for "The Price is Right Live" at the Grand Theater
Tickets still available for "The Price is Right Live" at the Grand Theater
The rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting airline bookings and further...
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule