Artrageous returns this weekend, free shuttles available

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend will return Sept. 11-12 after a pause in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

Metro Ride will offer free shuttles to the four events. The bus runs every 15-20 minutes. It will be available from 10 am. to 5 p.m.

Free Metro Ride Shuttle bus (Lywam.org)

There are four events taking place for people to visit.

Art in the Park , organized by the Wisconsin Valley Art Association, brings together more than 120 exhibitors in the East Gate Hall and Exhibition Building in Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue near 17th Avenue on Wausau’s west side. Affordable art and hand-crafted items available for purchase include pottery, wearable art, paintings, photography, and more. Food and beverages are available for purchase from local non-profit groups and businesses; ATM available. Free admission. Saturday, 9am–5pm; Sunday, 9am–4pm.

Festival of Arts , Festival of Arts, launched in 1965, is located on Third Street and the 400 Block and offers for purchase work by over 120 juried artists representing a variety of mediums. Strolling down Third Street, the festive browse-and-buy atmosphere is enhanced by live music on the 400 Block stage. Families can participate in children’s art activities in the Family Art tent and enjoy family appropriate entertainment on the Family Stage, while adults can indulge their creativity taking “Still Young at Art” classes. At the Young Collector Market and Scholarship Silent Auction, art collectors of all ages can purchase art generously donated by Festival artists with the proceeds providing scholarships for area art students. Food stands, operated by local non-profit organizations, offer a delicious assortment of food and beverages. Free admission. Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Center for the Visual Arts , 427 N. Fourth Street, is a 501-(c)3 not-for-profit visual arts organization working to engage people in the visual arts and add to the livability of the Wausau regional community. This is accomplished through free exhibits in four professional gallery spaces, by offering affordable art classes for children and adults through the CVA School of Art, selling original artist work in the CVA Gift Shop, bringing free family art projects to community events throughout the year, and collaborating with other local organizations and businesses to enrich the community. Free admission. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Birds in Art annually, seeking to present the best contemporary artistic interpretations of avian themes. Always free admission. Special opening-weekend hours: Saturday, September 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, September 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. “Birds in Art” is scheduled to remain on view through November 28, 2021. Birds in Art opening weekend at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum features extended hours. From lyrical birdsong to their migratory patterns, birds connect us to the rhythms of life. In its 46th year, this internationally renowned exhibition features work by some of the world’s most talented artists. Browse galleries to see fresh artistic takes on birds via original paintings, sculptures, and graphics created with the past three years. Since 1976, the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum has organizedannually, seeking to present the best contemporary artistic interpretations of avian themes. Always free admission. Special opening-weekend hours: Saturday, September 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, September 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. “Birds in Art” is scheduled to remain on view through November 28, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.