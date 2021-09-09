Area police departments see downward trend of applications

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A decline of police officers nationwide is bringing increased stress on departments. While demand in communities has stayed the same, the amount of applicants has severely sunk.

Statewide, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said the number of officers has decreased by 672 over the last 10 years, and it’s gone down by 339 over the last five years.

“We’re definitely struggling just like every other police department in the nation is,” Plover Assistant Police Chief Ryan Fox said.

“When I applied to the police department in the year 1999 there was about 300 or 400 applicants,” Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said.

Getting hundreds of applicants for police officer jobs was always the norm, but now agencies are lucky to even get 50, for the same amount of open spots.

“It’s getting really competitive. I know a lot of departments and agencies are competing for the same qualified people and there’s not that many of them as there were five to 10 years ago,” Everest Metro Police Department Chief Clay Schulz said.

Schulz said their department has only seen 53 applications since December 2020.

He said people are leaving law enforcement for other careers or have even retired. Their department has run about five officers short all summer.

“It’s tougher on the officers working patrol because they’re working more overtime and there’s a burnout factor that you’ve got to be aware of as well,” Schulz said.

Part of the issue is many people are choosing other career paths that are less demanding and provide a better balance between family and work. Applications are also down because of recent scrutiny on policing.

“How our profession has been portrayed on a national level I think has severely impacted the desire to do the job,” Fox said.

At Wausau Police Department, applications are down and have been for six years, but they’re making ends meet to fulfill the job.

“The numbers are lower but we’ve had a lot of really good hires over the last five or six years and a lot of really good people that are serving our community really well,” Bliven said.

All three of the departments that NewsChannel 7 talked with are concerned this downward trend will continue or get worse.

They said their hiring standards have either increased or stayed the same.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.