Antigo Fire Department flies Freedom Flag

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Fire Department is flying the Freedom Flag this year in honor of the heroes and victims of the 9-11 attacks.

The flag started as a concept in 2001 by a Richmond, VA businessman who wanted to commemorate the people and places involved. Now that 20 years has passed since then, the flag has become a symbol of teaching kids born after that about that terrible day.

Paramedic and firefighter John Krueger came across the flag on the internet about a month ago and knew it would be appropriate to the city of Antigo.

“I believe that a lot of people who are at least old enough to remember are going to remember where they were on that day. It was a pretty significant day in history. We had a number of members of the City of Antigo Police Department and Fire Department who responded shortly after the attacks to assist with the rescue efforts,” he said.

In 2003 Krueger drove to the city himself to bring back a piece of an I-beam from the towers to include as a tribute to those first responders. The monument sits at the base of the flagpoles where the Freedom Flag is displayed.

The flag was created with very specific symbolism in mind, with parts representing those killed, the responders, and the three locations where the planes went down.

“I think it’s very important to remember what they went through on that day, and so anything we can do to honor the memories of those lost makes me feel like I’m doing my part to keep their memory alive,” Krueger said.

Click here to go to the Freedom Flag Foundation website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.