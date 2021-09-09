Advertisement

Antigo Fire Department flies Freedom Flag

Symbolism of the Freedom Flag
Symbolism of the Freedom Flag(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Fire Department is flying the Freedom Flag this year in honor of the heroes and victims of the 9-11 attacks.

The flag started as a concept in 2001 by a Richmond, VA businessman who wanted to commemorate the people and places involved.  Now that 20 years has passed since then, the flag has become a symbol of teaching kids born after that about that terrible day.

Paramedic and firefighter John Krueger came across the flag on the internet about a month ago and knew it would be appropriate to the city of Antigo.

“I believe that a lot of people who are at least old enough to remember are going to remember where they were on that day. It was a pretty significant day in history. We had a number of members of the City of Antigo Police Department and Fire Department who responded shortly after the attacks to assist with the rescue efforts,” he said.

In 2003 Krueger drove to the city himself to bring back a piece of an I-beam from the towers to include as a tribute to those first responders. The monument sits at the base of the flagpoles where the Freedom Flag is displayed.

The flag was created with very specific symbolism in mind, with parts representing those killed, the responders, and the three locations where the planes went down.

“I think it’s very important to remember what they went through on that day, and so anything we can do to honor the memories of those lost makes me feel like I’m doing my part to keep their memory alive,” Krueger said.

Click here to go to the Freedom Flag Foundation website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After 36 years with no arrests, Aug. 28, 2020, the court process began for a man accused of...
Trial date set for man charged with 1984 murder
Eric Hartman, 40
Man convicted of attempting to meet teen for sex to be sentenced Thursday
Customers react to low stock in grocery items
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
The Wausau Chamber of Commerce preserves the old WPS Power House.
Wausau Chamber of Commerce plans to move to the old train depot by spring 2022

Latest News

Lakeland Union High School hosting viewing of 'United 93'
Lakeland Union High School hosting viewing of ‘United 93’ movie
Abbotsford football coaches fist bumps players after team scores a touchdown.
Packers seeking nominations for High School Coach of the Week Program
Scam artists impersonating lenders to steal thousands of dollars
City Flies Freedom Flag
City Flies Freedom Flag