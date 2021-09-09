Advertisement

2 new ‘murder hornet’ sightings in Washington state

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed...
According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed in Whatcom County.(Source: Washington State Dept. of Agriculture/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - So-called “murder hornets” are trying to make a comeback in Washington state.

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed in Whatcom County.

That’s the same area where nests were destroyed in 2020 and earlier this year.

Asian giant hornets are the largest hornets in the world.

They earned their nickname “murder hornets” because they enter a “slaughter phase” where they kill honey bees by decapitating them. A few hornets can destroy a hive in a matter of hours.

Though they tend to not target humans, the hornets will attack if they feel threatened, agriculture department experts said.

They have a longer stinger than a honey bee, as well as venom that’s more toxic. They can also sting repeatedly.

The hornets have been invasive to the U.S. since 2019.

The state’s agriculture department is working with federal partners to prevent them from establishing in the U.S.

The experts said it’s important to report any sightings.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After 36 years with no arrests, Aug. 28, 2020, the court process began for a man accused of...
Trial date set for man charged with 1984 murder
Eric Hartman, 40
Man convicted of attempting to meet teen for sex to be sentenced Thursday
Customers react to low stock in grocery items
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
The Wausau Chamber of Commerce preserves the old WPS Power House.
Wausau Chamber of Commerce plans to move to the old train depot by spring 2022

Latest News

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Dozens of Westerners board commercial flight from Kabul
Scam artists impersonating lenders to steal thousands of dollars
City Flies Freedom Flag
City Flies Freedom Flag
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy...
Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well