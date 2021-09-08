Advertisement

Wausau School District parents looking for more communication about contact tracing

Some parents are concerned by the way they’re notified in the event of a positive COVID-19 test
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A week into the new school year, parents in the Wausau School District have questions when it comes to the notification process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case within their school.

In the current format, the school will notify the parents of students in the classroom where the positive test occurred. In other cases, they’ll notify the entire grade. However, some are concerned about notifying other parents whose children may have come into contact outside of the classroom.

Dr. Lindsay Schmidt is the parent of two children at Stettin Elementary School. She thinks that more school-wide communication would be appreciated.

“People who have other children at Stettin said they appreciate knowing,” said Dr. Schmidt. “If the school district’s stance is ‘Well parents don’t want to know,’ I don’t know if that’s true.”

As of Wednesday, Stettin had one positive test, as well as six individuals in quarantine. The Wausau School District sent the following statement in regards to the positive test at Stettin:

“The Wausau School District was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case at Stettin Elementary on Friday. Per our District protocol, we immediately notified the students and staff in that class. Taking it a step further, we also notified all students and staff in that grade level, too. We also notified the Marathon County Health Department right away so they could implement quarantines and begin contact tracing.

We want our parents to know that even though there was an assembly on Wednesday it was only 10 minutes. All students sat with their class. At no time, were they within 6 feet of another class.

We encourage all of our parents to monitor our COVID-19 Dashboard, as it’s updated daily. We also encourage all of our parents to monitor their child(ren) for COVID-19 symptoms and to keep them home if they are sick.”

The school district is working closely with the Marathon County Health Department to track the COVID-19 cases and identify close contacts. However, recent virus surges have made things difficult for the health department, according to Marathon County Public Health Information Officer Aaron Ruff.

“We are really overcapacity to respond to cases as they come in,” said Ruff. “Last week we had 250 new cases in the county and to have to follow up with 250 people, plus their close contacts is nearly an impossible task.”

The health department has stressed the importance of communication. When the health department calls individuals who have tested positive or came in close contact, they are in need of a response.

“If you see a call from the health department or see a voice message, please call us back,” said Ruff. “That’s what’s going to aid us in our response. We need information from positive cases. We need positive cases to notify their close contacts.”

To see the Wausau School District’s COVID-19 guidelines and their dashboard of daily positive case and quarantine numbers, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anderson, 30
Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it...
Power restored to Wausau area
Crowds at Whitman's Bar send-off tourists as they make their way home from their Labor Day...
Whitman’s Bar celebrates 51 years of their Labor Day tourist send-off
The Wausau Chamber of Commerce preserves the old WPS Power House.
Wausau Chamber of Commerce plans to move to the old train depot by spring 2022
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Milwaukee City Council member charged with 4 felonies

Latest News

Artrageous returns to locations all over Wausau this weekend
Artrageous returns to locations all over Wausau this weekend
Tracking COVID-19 spread in area school districts
Tracking COVID-19 spread in area school districts
Thursday Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast - Spotty thundershowers return Wednesday
Understanding After School Restraint Collapse in your children
Understanding After School Restraint Collapse in your children