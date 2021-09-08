Wausau Chamber of Commerce plans to move to the old train depot by spring 2022

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce will soon have a new home, the old train depot on Washington street in downtown Wausau. The vision is for the chamber to ensure two historic buildings have a place in Wausau history for years to come.

The former WPS Power House on the Wisconsin River is the other building under preservation. It is 122 years old and the chamber plans to restore it to its original character.

“Their call to action was to not allow buildings like this to be demolished,” said Dave Eckmann, the CEO and President of the Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce.

As of September 7th, the chamber secured a longstanding lease with WPS for the old building. It will now be called the innovation station and the goal is for it to allow businesses and non-profits to rent out spaces.

“We’ll have K-12 education partners here working with business and industry and not-for-profits that will help them to engage in this ever-changing world of technology,” said Eckmann.

The chamber of commerce will be just steps away from the old train depot.

“As your coming into downtown, you’ll pass by the Chamber of Commerce, whereas today we’re kind of buried in a bigger building where you don’t know we’re in a nondescript location. Here, you’re gonna know we are here front and center,” said Eckmann.

Dave hopes that when it’s all finished, all Wausau community members will take advantage of the space. They will be welcome to enjoy the green space, the river and to come to learn. He said it hopefully will have a campus feel.

“This building is very special,” said Eckmann.

The goal is for the Chamber of Commerce to move into at the old train depot by spring 2022.

