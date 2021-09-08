Advertisement

Tickets still available for Price is Right LIVE at the Grand Theater

((Source: Columbus Civic Center))
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available for the “Price is Right LIVE” show at the Grand Theater in Wausau. The show is Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Games include Plinko, to Cliffhangers, to The Big Wheel, and even the fabulous Showcase. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car.

Masks are required to be worn by everyone over the age of 3 while attending performances at the Grand Theater in Wausau, unless actively eating or drinking.

The Grand Theater is located at 401 N 4th St.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anderson, 30
Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it...
Power restored to Wausau area
Crowds at Whitman's Bar send-off tourists as they make their way home from their Labor Day...
Whitman’s Bar celebrates 51 years of their Labor Day tourist send-off
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Milwaukee City Council member charged with 4 felonies
A financial planner in Stevens Point urges preparedness when changing jobs
People changing careers in wake of COVID-19

Latest News

Disparities In Breast Cancer Care
Disparities In Breast Cancer Care
Wausau School Gets Trees For Threes
Wausau School Gets Trees For Threes
Sunny and breezy to start, with thundershowers possible by early to mid afternoon
First Alert Weather Forecast - Spotty thundershowers return Wednesday
First Alert Wednesday Forecast - Spotty Thundershowers Return
First Alert Wednesday Forecast - Spotty Thundershowers Return