Tickets still available for Price is Right LIVE at the Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available for the “Price is Right LIVE” show at the Grand Theater in Wausau. The show is Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Games include Plinko, to Cliffhangers, to The Big Wheel, and even the fabulous Showcase. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car.

Masks are required to be worn by everyone over the age of 3 while attending performances at the Grand Theater in Wausau, unless actively eating or drinking.

The Grand Theater is located at 401 N 4th St.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.