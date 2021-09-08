Advertisement

Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Wausau awarded landscaping grant

One of the trees planted as a result of last year's award
One of the trees planted as a result of last year's award(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Transmission Company is awarding Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Wausau a landscaping grant as part of their annual Trees for Threes project.

They pledge one tree for every three-pointer scored by the Bucks to schools throughout Wisconsin.

This is the second year the elementary school has applied for the program, and the second year they are receiving the money to improve their grounds.

“The bucks have been really good and so they’ve donated a lot of money for trees to schools in the state and helped us bring along our landscaping and make our grounds look beautiful,” said Principal Brent Johnson.

Johnson says it brings him joy to see the improvements in the aesthetics of the school.

This year the Bucks scored 549 three-pointers in home games, so 549 trees will be shared by 191 schools across the state.

In the five years American Transmission Company has had the program they have donated 2,330 trees.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anderson, 30
Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it...
Power restored to Wausau area
Crowds at Whitman's Bar send-off tourists as they make their way home from their Labor Day...
Whitman’s Bar celebrates 51 years of their Labor Day tourist send-off
The Wausau Chamber of Commerce preserves the old WPS Power House.
Wausau Chamber of Commerce plans to move to the old train depot by spring 2022
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Milwaukee City Council member charged with 4 felonies

Latest News

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity “very high” in 56 counties
Octaviano Juarez-Corro, who allegedly killed two people and injured three others when he...
Man sought in 2006 fatal shooting in Milwaukee named one of FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’
Shawano County horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis
Thursday Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast - Spotty thundershowers return Wednesday