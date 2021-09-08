Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Wausau awarded landscaping grant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Transmission Company is awarding Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Wausau a landscaping grant as part of their annual Trees for Threes project.

They pledge one tree for every three-pointer scored by the Bucks to schools throughout Wisconsin.

This is the second year the elementary school has applied for the program, and the second year they are receiving the money to improve their grounds.

“The bucks have been really good and so they’ve donated a lot of money for trees to schools in the state and helped us bring along our landscaping and make our grounds look beautiful,” said Principal Brent Johnson.

Johnson says it brings him joy to see the improvements in the aesthetics of the school.

This year the Bucks scored 549 three-pointers in home games, so 549 trees will be shared by 191 schools across the state.

In the five years American Transmission Company has had the program they have donated 2,330 trees.

